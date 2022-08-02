See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Riverton, UT
Dr. Garrett Bird, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Garrett Bird, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bird works at Sleep and Breathe Specialists in Riverton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sleep and Breathe Specialists
    4063 W 12600 S # Sabs, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 935-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Abdominal Pain
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Abdominal Pain

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr Bird shared lots of non-surgical and OTC the ways to improve my sleep because I’m not ready for a CPAP machine
    About Dr. Garrett Bird, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1164638573
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Utah
