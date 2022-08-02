Dr. Garrett Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Bird, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Bird, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bird works at
Locations
Sleep and Breathe Specialists4063 W 12600 S # Sabs, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 935-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bird shared lots of non-surgical and OTC the ways to improve my sleep because I’m not ready for a CPAP machine
About Dr. Garrett Bird, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1164638573
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bird speaks French and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
