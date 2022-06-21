Overview

Dr. Garrett Bressler, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.



Dr. Bressler works at GARRETT S BRESSLER, MD in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.