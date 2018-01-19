Dr. Garrett Crabtree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Crabtree, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Crabtree, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Liposuction Institute of Louisville2005 Lake Point Way Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 245-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crabtree is fabulous! I had liposuction on abdomen, neck, arms and laser done on my face. The results were wonderful and this doctor totally changed by self esteem of myself. I am so happy with the results of all the procedures he did on me. His staff is wonderful also. Look no further, this doctor is the best in Kentucky.
About Dr. Garrett Crabtree, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Western Kentucky University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crabtree accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.
