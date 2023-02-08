Dr. Garrett Franzoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Franzoni, MD
Overview of Dr. Garrett Franzoni, MD
Dr. Garrett Franzoni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Franzoni works at
Dr. Franzoni's Office Locations
Cfv Urology-owen Park1537 Owen Park Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 485-8801
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 485-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We LOVE Dr Franzoni. He has treated our entire family. Trust his judgment 100%. Wouldn’t think of going anywhere else. He is the best.
About Dr. Garrett Franzoni, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932100211
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franzoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franzoni accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franzoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franzoni has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franzoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Franzoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franzoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franzoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franzoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.