Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD
Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, United Hospital and United Hospital District.
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Midwewst Ent. Specialists2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 645-0691
- 2 3440 Oleary Ln # 102, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Directions (651) 702-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
- United Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Griffin. Dermatology Associates recommended I go to him to have some work done to make a previous Facial surgery look better. I’m very pleased with the results. I feel so much better about my appearance after his work. Their mission statement truly applies. Confident people change the world and they gave me back some of my confidence.
About Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326169160
Education & Certifications
- University of Virgina
- University of Michigan
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
