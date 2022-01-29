Overview of Dr. Garrett Harte, DPM

Dr. Garrett Harte, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harte works at Cortez Foot and Ankle Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Parrish, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.