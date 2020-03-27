See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (35)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Hyman works at Lake Washington Sports & Spine in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Washington Sports & Spine
    1600 116th Ave NE Ste 206, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 818-0558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 27, 2020
    I was hit by a car last year - as a pedestrian. I had basic treatment for broken bones plus medication for a resulting DVT (blood clot). After 6 months - I was still struggling with 2 chronic conditions. Then I went to Dr. Hyman. Employing ultra sound - he diagnosed the extent of my injuries. He also referred me to a physical therapist specifying pain reduction therapy; and to a vascular doctor to treat my now post thrombotic syndrome. This resulted in a wellness without pain and untreated conditions. Dr. Hyman identified areas of treatment that went beyond my “just getting by”. This will be important as I age. Additionally, Dr. Hyman, and his staff, are caring and attentive. He will be my "go to" doctor in the future for his expertise of non-invasive treatments of arthritis or injuries. I highly recommend.
    JDS — Mar 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871554675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kesler Instit Rehab and UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Peters Med Ctr/UMDNJ RWJMS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyman works at Lake Washington Sports & Spine in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hyman’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

