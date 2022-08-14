Dr. Garrett Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Garrett Jackson, MD
Dr. Garrett Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Lafayette3750 Landmark Dr Ste B, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was treated with respect by Dr Jackson and his Staff. Dr and staff were good to explain questions for me and I would recommend Dr Jackson. I had lower back surgery.Aug 2nd and recovering with no issues at this point . I was told to call office with any problems or questions anytime.
About Dr. Garrett Jackson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1336381631
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
