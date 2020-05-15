Dr. Garrett Lasalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Lasalle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garrett Lasalle, MD
Dr. Garrett Lasalle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Lasalle works at
Dr. Lasalle's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Multi Specialty20050 Harvard Ave Ste 207, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 491-6433
Clinical Lab of Wrk Rojw40 KINGS DR, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987 Directions (845) 524-3512
Interim Healthcare800 Red Mills Rd, Wallkill, NY 12589 Directions (845) 744-9105
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After 3-4 years , not able to Live day to day without debilitating pain. That had me suffering in tears everyday. I finally understand, What is happening to my body that stoped my ability to function.. first time I met Dr. Lasalle he gave me hope. He listened to me, I truly felt like he cared about me. He talk about the plan of treatment, he Than told me I fit the criteria for CRPS! He truly understands the effect of this horrific condition After a couple weeks of treatment, I for the first time walked to my mailbox, down the street. Without feeling like my foot leg where set on fire... not all treatment s work on everybody, he’s willing to try different treatment s if some do not work... this doctor is truly amazing! Cannot thank him enough! Highly recommended
About Dr. Garrett Lasalle, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922114578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasalle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasalle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasalle has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasalle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasalle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.