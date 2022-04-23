Dr. Garrett Lawlor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawlor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Lawlor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Garrett Lawlor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System800 Poly Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-6600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
The best GI specialized in Crohns/Colitis. Thank you for the work that you did. We are forever grateful. It’s unfortunate you are no longer with NYP. You’re dearly missed.
About Dr. Garrett Lawlor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1386874972
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
