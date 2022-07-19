Overview of Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD

Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Matsunaga works at South Bay Urology in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.