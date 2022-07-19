See All Urologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD

Urology
4.6 (80)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD

Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Matsunaga works at South Bay Urology in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Matsunaga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Urology
    20911 Earl St Ste 140, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 331-0493
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740201623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U California Irvine-Robotics Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U California Irvine-Surgery Dept
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsunaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matsunaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matsunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matsunaga works at South Bay Urology in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Matsunaga’s profile.

    Dr. Matsunaga speaks Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsunaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matsunaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matsunaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

