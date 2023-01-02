Overview of Dr. Garrett Moss, MD

Dr. Garrett Moss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Moss works at South Island Orthopedics in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.