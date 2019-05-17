Overview of Dr. Garrett Peel, MD

Dr. Garrett Peel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.