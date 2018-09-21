Overview

Dr. Garrett Sanford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sanford works at Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville in Bentonville, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.