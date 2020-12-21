Overview of Dr. Garrett Smith, MD

Dr. Garrett Smith, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Smith Integrative Oncology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.