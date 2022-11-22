Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD
Overview of Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD
Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Community Hospital and McKee Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
Banner Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2555 E 13th St Ste 105, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 810-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- McKee Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Snyder did Both my knees Left one total replacement 11/23/2021 and 10 months later did my Right knee Total Replacement 8/2/2022 Him and his Surgery Assistant Shaun were absolutely AMAZING In and out of the office from Day 1 to the end of my 2nd Knee Surgery..Both of the Doctors have given me back quality of LIFE...from walking with Canes to walking without any assistance I owe these people more than just a Thank you...I wish I could do more... All I can do is if anyone reads this Review and Rating a 5 to me it is not high enough I owe Garrett so much more and Shaun always being there full of answers to my questions..WOW When I chose these Doctors to do my knees I chose wisely. If you ever need a Knee Surgery these two Doctors are the Best in there Fields Thanks for reading this Mark
About Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558680082
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Westchester Co MC-NY Med Coll
- Westchester Co Med Ctr-Ny Med Coll
- Medical College of Ohio
- University of California Santa Barbara
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.