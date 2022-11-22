See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Loveland, CO
Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD

Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Community Hospital and McKee Medical Center.

Dr. Snyder works at Banner Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

    Banner Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    2555 E 13th St Ste 105, Loveland, CO 80537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 810-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • McKee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Shoulder Dislocation
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Shoulder Dislocation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr.Snyder did Both my knees Left one total replacement 11/23/2021 and 10 months later did my Right knee Total Replacement 8/2/2022 Him and his Surgery Assistant Shaun were absolutely AMAZING In and out of the office from Day 1 to the end of my 2nd Knee Surgery..Both of the Doctors have given me back quality of LIFE...from walking with Canes to walking without any assistance I owe these people more than just a Thank you...I wish I could do more... All I can do is if anyone reads this Review and Rating a 5 to me it is not high enough I owe Garrett so much more and Shaun always being there full of answers to my questions..WOW When I chose these Doctors to do my knees I chose wisely. If you ever need a Knee Surgery these two Doctors are the Best in there Fields Thanks for reading this Mark
    Mark Frey — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558680082
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Co MC-NY Med Coll
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester Co Med Ctr-Ny Med Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Banner Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Loveland, CO. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

