Dr. Garrett Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Sullivan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
Garrett Sullivan, MD LLC10985 Cody St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 626-0254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan is thorough and provides expert medical advice. My life has improved greatly under his expert medical guidance.
About Dr. Garrett Sullivan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740300094
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.