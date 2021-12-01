Dr. Garrett Tallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Tallman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garrett Tallman, MD
Dr. Garrett Tallman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Tallman works at
Dr. Tallman's Office Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 301, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely fortunate to have been recommended to see Dr. Tallman. He was very easy to talk to and express my concerns. I had a severely damaged foot and after surgery he gave me a new lease on my ability to be mobile again! The surgery went eight hours. I am so grateful to have had him as my surgeon!! My foot was fractured in several places. I am feeling great and back to taking long walks on the beach with my wife! Thanks to a great surgeon. I will be forever grateful to him and his staff and recommend him to all my friends and family!
About Dr. Garrett Tallman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932176898
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tallman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tallman speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallman.
