Infectious Disease Medicine
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garrett Van Ostran, DO

Dr. Garrett Van Ostran, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Van Ostran works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Ostran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Infectious Disease
    5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3485

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Drug-Resistant Infectious Agents Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts Chevron Icon
Infections of Muscles Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

About Dr. Garrett Van Ostran, DO

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 6 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1144746934
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.