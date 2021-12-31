Dr. Garrett Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garrett Wright, MD
Dr. Garrett Wright, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond, Norman Regional Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Solutions LLC3200 Quail Springs Pkwy Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 241-3795
Oklahoma Pain Management4409 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 129, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions
Oklahoma Pain Managment3601 NW 138th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 242-4100
Brookwood Medical Center937 SW 89th St Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 242-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Health Edmond
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Community Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I visited dr Wright today for pain reduction of SI joint pain on my right leg. He is very knowledgeable & kind & care about you & feelings responsible to help you to have no pain. Him & his staff there will give them more 10 stars because they were friendly & kind & helpful I recommend them for everyone they all are special & unique in their job.
About Dr. Garrett Wright, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1306131982
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
