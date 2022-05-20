Overview

Dr. Garrick Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Brown works at Digestive Health Specialists in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.