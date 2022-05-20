Dr. Garrick Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrick Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garrick Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists2727 Hollycroft St Ste 380, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 858-0112Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had several colonoscopies over the years but this was the best experience yet. Dr Brown and all his staff were terrific. Professional yet caring. That’s a great combination.
About Dr. Garrick Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
