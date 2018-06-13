Dr. Garrick Cason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrick Cason, MD
Overview of Dr. Garrick Cason, MD
Dr. Garrick Cason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Cason's Office Locations
Tennova Infectious Disease2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 400, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 728-1650
Comprehensive Spine Institute1206 Pointe Centre Dr Ste 110, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 541-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. Have recommended him to all my family and friends. He did surgery on me and did a great job. Has seen my grandson and is now scheduled to do surgery on my fiance. Can't say enough about him and his friendly bedside manner. It's like talking to a friend more than a Dr. He shoots straight and tells it like it is but also gives you the chance to make your decision about your health.
About Dr. Garrick Cason, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124148358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
