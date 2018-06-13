See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cleveland, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Garrick Cason, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garrick Cason, MD

Dr. Garrick Cason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Cason works at Tennova Infectious Disease in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cason's Office Locations

    Tennova Infectious Disease
    Tennova Infectious Disease
2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 400, Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 728-1650
    Comprehensive Spine Institute
    Comprehensive Spine Institute
1206 Pointe Centre Dr Ste 110, Chattanooga, TN 37421
(423) 541-5990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkridge Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2018
    Great Dr. Have recommended him to all my family and friends. He did surgery on me and did a great job. Has seen my grandson and is now scheduled to do surgery on my fiance. Can't say enough about him and his friendly bedside manner. It's like talking to a friend more than a Dr. He shoots straight and tells it like it is but also gives you the chance to make your decision about your health.
    Jimmie Walker in Cleveland , TN — Jun 13, 2018
    About Dr. Garrick Cason, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124148358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrick Cason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cason has seen patients for Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

