Dr. Garrick Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrick Cox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Garrick Cox MD LLC246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 302, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 689-6266
Elite Surgical Center LLC307 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 689-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cox was recommended to me by the Chiropractor that I was going to for my shoulder. I knew from the first minute I met with him that he was the person that I would be going to for my full torn rotator cuff surgery. He was extremely professional yet very personable and understanding. My surgery went text book perfect. I'm just about three months post surgery and even though this particular surgery takes time to heal I'm very happy that he has insisted on an aggressive physical therapy as I have almost my full range of motion back. His office in Little Silver is where I go to see him, there is no real wait time and the staff is pleasant. I have recommend him to three people so far. He knows what he is doing. All through this process he told me to contact him whenever I needed to speak with him. He even gave me his cell phone number. Thankfully I didn't need to contact him but it was comforting to know he was immediately reachable. He's the best!
About Dr. Garrick Cox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881613925
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Yale University
