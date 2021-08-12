See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Garrick Cox, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Garrick Cox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Cox works at North Jersey Orthopaedic Group in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Garrick Cox MD LLC
    246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 302, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 689-6266
    Elite Surgical Center LLC
    307 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 689-6266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Heel Spur
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr Cox was recommended to me by the Chiropractor that I was going to for my shoulder. I knew from the first minute I met with him that he was the person that I would be going to for my full torn rotator cuff surgery. He was extremely professional yet very personable and understanding. My surgery went text book perfect. I'm just about three months post surgery and even though this particular surgery takes time to heal I'm very happy that he has insisted on an aggressive physical therapy as I have almost my full range of motion back. His office in Little Silver is where I go to see him, there is no real wait time and the staff is pleasant. I have recommend him to three people so far. He knows what he is doing. All through this process he told me to contact him whenever I needed to speak with him. He even gave me his cell phone number. Thankfully I didn't need to contact him but it was comforting to know he was immediately reachable. He's the best!
    Susan Fletcher — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Garrick Cox, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881613925
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Yale University
