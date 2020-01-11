See All Allergists & Immunologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Garrick Hubbard, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garrick Hubbard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hubbard works at Allergy & Asthma Care Of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenfield, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Care Of Indiana
    11590 N Meridian St Ste 400, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 708-2839
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma Care of Indiana
    1 Memorial Sq Ste 330, Greenfield, IN 46140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 708-2839
  3. 3
    Allergy & Asthma Care of Indiana
    227 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 708-2839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2020
    I’ve been seen by Dr. Hubbard for years now. He and his staff are always kind, professional, and wise. He takes the time to make sure you understand what his recommendations are. He truly listens to what you have to say. I drive about an hour when I see him. When you find someone who cares their patients, the long Drive is worth it.
    Stephanie — Jan 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Garrick Hubbard, MD
    About Dr. Garrick Hubbard, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013910033
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • Chief Resident 2002-03
    Internship
    • IU Health Ball Memorial
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Ball State Honors College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrick Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

