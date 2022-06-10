Overview

Dr. Garrison Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Midlothian Family Practice - Village in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.