Dr. Garrison Morin, MD
Dr. Garrison Morin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Integrative Ear Nose Throat158 Front Royal Pike Ste 108, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (540) 313-8976
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had been sick for years with sinus issues the worst migraines and prescription meds and otc did nothing for me. I had balloon sinuplasty from Dr Morin and I feel like a new person! It’s been decades since I have been pain free and have felt so good and I am today because of him! I can breathe my headaches are gone I feel younger and stronger, I was weak from pain and side effects from medications I’m truly AMAZED and beyond GRATEFUL for Dr. Morin and his staff- Norma- she is fantastic! Don’t go anywhere else- Dr. Morin has the answers and the skills like no other! Five Stars??????????He is the BEST! Thank you so much Dr. Morin for giving me a new quality of life that I did not know existed! I’m so happy and I’m finally finally pain free!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1003874934
- Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- The Citadel
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Morin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.