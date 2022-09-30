Overview of Dr. Garrison Smith, MD

Dr. Garrison Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Jackson Surgical Associates PA in Jackson, TN with other offices in Lexington, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.