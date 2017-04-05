Dr. Garron Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garron Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garron Miller, MD
Dr. Garron Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Payson, UT. They completed their residency with Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Payson Office15 S 1000 E Ste 200, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 254-5957
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is the best Pediatrician my kids and I have ever met with, our oldest is 23 and the youngest is 2. The kids always ask if its the one they like before agreeing to be seen, no matter how deathly ill they feel. No on puts them or me at ease better with his knowledgeable answers and no nonsense attitude, my kids and I really appreciate him and his Staff as well, they have always been really great with us.
About Dr. Garron Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114992856
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.