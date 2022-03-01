Dr. Garry Bayliss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayliss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Bayliss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garry Bayliss, MD
Dr. Garry Bayliss, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Bayliss works at
Dr. Bayliss' Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Rheumatology - Salem1906 BRAEBURN DR, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3458Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bayliss listens to my medical problems. He doesn't rush me. He is a very caring doctor and he even asks about my family. Thank you, Dr. Bayliss!
About Dr. Garry Bayliss, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bayliss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayliss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bayliss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bayliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayliss works at
Dr. Bayliss has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayliss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayliss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayliss.
