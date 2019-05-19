Overview

Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Gewirtzman works at Skin and Cancer Associates Llp in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.