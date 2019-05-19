Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gewirtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD
Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 693-9648
Skin and Cancer Associates261 N University Dr Ste 720, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6750
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Exceptional. Great Dr & staff. My wife and I never felt rushed. Checked us both from head to toe.
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1932104502
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Gewirtzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gewirtzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gewirtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gewirtzman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gewirtzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gewirtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gewirtzman.
