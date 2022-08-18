Dr. Garry Martin II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Martin II, MD
Dr. Garry Martin II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-0288Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists - Liberty2529 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste G60, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 932-0288
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 932-0288Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very kind and patient with me after my second breast cancer surgery. My scars and extra tissue looked terrible so I was supposed to go back to get a second surgery so he could fix what the first surgeon had done. I am also going to see if he can fix another problem that I am wanting fixed. He’s a Dr. that I feel like I can trust.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Martin II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.