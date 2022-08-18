See All Plastic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Garry Martin II, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Garry Martin II, MD

Dr. Garry Martin II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Martin II works at Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-Plaza in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-Plaza
    4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-0288
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists - Liberty
    2529 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste G60, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-0288
  3. 3
    Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists-North
    5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-0288
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    He was very kind and patient with me after my second breast cancer surgery. My scars and extra tissue looked terrible so I was supposed to go back to get a second surgery so he could fix what the first surgeon had done. I am also going to see if he can fix another problem that I am wanting fixed. He’s a Dr. that I feel like I can trust.
    Sherry L Wald — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Garry Martin II, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669678595
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garry Martin II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

