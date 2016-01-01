Overview of Dr. Garry McCulloch, MD

Dr. Garry McCulloch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. McCulloch works at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.