Dr. Garry Pollock, MD
Overview of Dr. Garry Pollock, MD
Dr. Garry Pollock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Garry R. Pollock M.d. P.A.4642 N Loop 289 Ste 105, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 771-3030
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 771-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My entire experience with Dr Pollock and his staff was awesome. From before my surgery to after... Each and every one there was compassionate, empathetic, and very nice. I would recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Garry Pollock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollock speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.