Dr. Garry Weide, DO
Dr. Garry Weide, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 362-5118
Carle Heart and Vascular Institute611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 904-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weide is wonderful and quite personable for a surgeon. He has a great bedside manner. My mother had a CABG in 2017 at Carle Hospital. We were blessed that Dr. Weide followed her care throughout her 58 day stay. Her cardiac surgery went nicely, the rest of her body had a difficult recovery but he got her there, he is a blessing!
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
