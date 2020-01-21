Dr. Garth George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth George, MD
Overview
Dr. Garth George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates8110 County Road 44 Leg A, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 323-1995
Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 208A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-4334
Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates13838 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-1612
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr George understands how embarrassing and upsetting some medical issues can be and thank goodness for that. Had he been stand-offish, I would have been very uncomfortable. He spent all the time I needed to feel calmer and was very helpful. I referred him to a friend and she had the same impression. His staff was also very nice and polite.
About Dr. Garth George, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
- Jackson Meml/U Miami
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- St George's University
- University Of Manchester
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Gastritis, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.