Overview

Dr. Garth George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. George works at Advanced Gastroenterology in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.