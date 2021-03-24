Dr. Garth Good, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Good, MD
Overview of Dr. Garth Good, MD
Dr. Garth Good, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Good works at
Dr. Good's Office Locations
-
1
York Ent. Associates924 Colonial Ave Ste E, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
-
2
York Hospital1001 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Good?
Excellent treatment takes time and listens and offers a solution
About Dr. Garth Good, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1659350551
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good works at
Dr. Good has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Good on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Good, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Good appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.