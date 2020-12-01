Overview of Dr. Garth Jacobsen, MD

Dr. Garth Jacobsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Jacobsen works at Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.