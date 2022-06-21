Overview of Dr. Garth Olds, MD

Dr. Garth Olds, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Olds works at Highland Family Clinic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.