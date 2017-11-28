Overview of Dr. Garth Phibbs, MD

Dr. Garth Phibbs, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Phibbs works at ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.