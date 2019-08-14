Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD is a Phlebologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste E, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 363-7738Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Winchester480 W Jubal Early Dr Ste 230, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 304-5310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Net
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I never realized how heavy my left leg was until after my procedure.
About Dr. Garth Rosenberg, MD
- Phlebology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve
- Medical College Of Virginia
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Russian and Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.