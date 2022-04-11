Overview of Dr. Garth Smith, MD

Dr. Garth Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.