Dr. Garth Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garth Stevens, MD
Dr. Garth Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Virginia Health System and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Center Of Virginia2924 Emerywood Pkwy Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 527-0815
-
2
Eye Care Center Of Virginia2821 N Parham Rd Ste 105, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 330-9303Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 4:45pm
-
3
Locust Grove Eye Care Center4207 Germanna Hwy, Locust Grove, VA 22508 Directions (540) 972-6786
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
Dr. Stevens saved me from going blind. He found I had glaucoma damage that no other doctor found even though I had glaucoma test done annually. In the year I first saw Dr. Stevens, 3 other ophthalmologists gave me a glaucoma test that year and never found my glaucoma.
About Dr. Garth Stevens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1689741738
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.