Dr. Garth Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garth Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garth Turner, MD
Dr. Garth Turner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Florham Park, NJ.
Dr. Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group PA150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 277-8639
- 2 140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 718-5800
-
3
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8639Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
This is my third time seeing Dr. Turner. Awesome doctor and staff! He really takes the time out to diagnose your issues and suggest a solution. Very knowledgable and patient. I greatly appreciate him speaking with me during the covid crisis via virtual video. I highly recommend Dr. Turner!
About Dr. Garth Turner, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1689870933
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.