Overview of Dr. Garumuni Desilva, MD

Dr. Garumuni Desilva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Desilva works at Patient Choice medical Care in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.