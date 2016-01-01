Dr. Garvin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garvin Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
University Eye Associates6400 Fannin St Fl 18, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Dana Ctr Preven Oph Wilmer Eye Inst
- Wills Eye Hosp Jefferson University
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.