Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garvin Yee, MD
Overview of Dr. Garvin Yee, MD
Dr. Garvin Yee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hendry Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 798-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
Dr Yee is one of the top doctors in the Wellington area I trust him the fullest for the surgeries that he's performed on me and have Been a patient for over 25 years.
About Dr. Garvin Yee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285616433
Education & Certifications
- Oasis Sports Medical Group
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hospitals
- The Chicago Medical School
- University Of California-Davis
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.