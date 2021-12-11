Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD
Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Aguilar's Office Locations
Schwartz & Swift Optical711 Van Ness Ave Ste 310, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 775-3392
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for about 12 years - he is simply the best. Did an amazing job with my cataract surgery - 20/20 vision! When ophthalmologists in San Francisco need cataract surgery, they see Dr Aguilar
About Dr. Gary Aguilar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Stanford Med Center
- Ucla Harbor Genl Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
