Dr. Gary Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Alter, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Alter, MD
Dr. Gary Alter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Alter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alter's Office Locations
-
1
Perk Plastic Surgery416 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-5566
-
2
Park Ave. Aesthetic Surgery PC461 Park Ave S Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (310) 275-5566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alter?
10 years I had a botched labiaplasty by an inexperienced GYN who lied to me and used me as his guinea pig. I was very devastated and thought my life was over. I searched over a year and saw over 12 surgeons. Many who did not want to take my case. Others who could not promise me anything, because I was high risk to them. Until, one day one of the plastic surgeon told me to search for Dr. Alter who may be able to help me. He was 100% right! Dr. Alter is amazing!He is a genius and a true artist at what he does. Dr. Alter was the first surgeon I met who was very confident. He was calming, reassuring, and showed me pictures of his work. He was very down to earth and not arrogant. I was very impressed with Dr. Alter. I knew he was the surgeon I can trust and It was the best decision ever. I don’t think there could be anyone better than Dr. Alter. My surgery went well. I experienced very little pain, it healed beautiful, and looked amazing! I couldn’t be any happier.
About Dr. Gary Alter, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1124004387
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alter works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.