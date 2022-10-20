Dr. Gary Alweiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alweiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Alweiss, MD
Dr. Gary Alweiss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Gary Alweiss, MD25 Rockwood Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-5805
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Several years ago, Dr. Alweiss made a diagnosis that other neurologists missed. It was thanks to him that I my autoimmune condition was diagnosed accurately; that I received the right treatment; and that my condition today is considered mild and stable rather than bad and deteriorating. I can't speak highly enough about the care I received from him. I've since moved across the country and have had my condition monitored by other neurologists. There simply is no other neurologist - and I've met several - who have the expertise of Dr. Alweiss. And if you like sports, he's a fun conversationalist as well!
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1609838986
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
