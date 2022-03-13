Dr. Annunziata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Annunziata, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Annunziata, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Annunziata works at
Locations
Gary M. Annunziata DO A Medical Corporation35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 275, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-2500
Mirage Endoscopy Center L P39935 Vista del Sol Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly this guy is booked far ahead of time for a reason . He’s by the far the most knowledgeable and cool doctor in this town .111% recommend .
About Dr. Gary Annunziata, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861447302
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Annunziata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annunziata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Annunziata has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annunziata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Annunziata speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Annunziata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annunziata.
